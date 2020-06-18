1242 W 42nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Style:

Duplex (side by side)

1242: (right) 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath

1244: (front) 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath



Lease Dates:

1242: 6/26/2020-6/20/2021 | AVAILABLE

1244: 6/26/2020-6/20/2021 | Leased!



Features:

Nice 3 bedroom with off street parking. Any closer and you would be on campus! Includes large kitchen, central cir, and washer/dryer in unit. Across Street from BAL and Ted. Vinyl wood planking in both units living rooms.



Utilities Not Included:

Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



