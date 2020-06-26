All apartments in Norfolk
Meadowood

6130 Edward St · (757) 319-4588
Location

6130 Edward St, Norfolk, VA 23513
Shadywood East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Norfolk, Virginia's newest luxury gated apartment community. Meadowood Apartments offers a superior selection of one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments providing residents with convenient access to the Ocean View beaches, Norfolk International Airport, downtown Norfolk and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $500 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowood have any available units?
Meadowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadowood have?
Some of Meadowood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowood currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowood pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowood is pet friendly.
Does Meadowood offer parking?
Yes, Meadowood offers parking.
Does Meadowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowood have a pool?
Yes, Meadowood has a pool.
Does Meadowood have accessible units?
No, Meadowood does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowood has units with dishwashers.
