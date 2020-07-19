Rent Calculator
Lake Ridge, VA
3236 FOOTHILL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
3236 FOOTHILL STREET
3236 Foothill Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lake Ridge
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
3236 Foothill Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome*** Great location in the heart of Lake ridge***Good schools, Lake Ridge has pools, park area and ball courts***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have any available units?
3236 FOOTHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have?
Some of 3236 FOOTHILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3236 FOOTHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3236 FOOTHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 FOOTHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET offer parking?
No, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET has a pool.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 FOOTHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 FOOTHILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
