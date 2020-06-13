/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.
2518 Linwood Lane
2518 Linwood Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
GREAT LOCATION on Cul-de-sac! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, Single Family home in great location! Easy access to 95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico.
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.
12658 MONARCH COURT
12658 Monarch Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
This gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community.
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT
11720 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant.
2950 SEMINOLE ROAD
2950 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1888 sqft
A MUST SEE. Unique open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook and built-in storage benches. Plush almost new carpet on stairs and bedrooms, custom paint throughout home.
12827 GREENHALL DRIVE
12827 Greenhall Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
In the Heart of Lake Ridge. Renovated home with gleaming hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms and finished basement. Huge exterior deck wraps to the side of the home and over looks large rear yard and gorgeous trees.
11520 HILL MEADE LANE
11520 Hill Meade Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1925 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse In Lake Ridge! Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA. Backs to the Occoquan Reservoir for great winter views on the back deck. Bring your clients application, $40.00/adult application fee and EMD (both certified funds) to 6271 Franconia Rd.
12769 GAZEBO COURT
12769 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
You won't find a RENTAL like this! Unique layout w/ large rooms. 4 Levels - over 2200 Sq. Ft! Like New everything included! Large 3 bedroom and 2.
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.
11815 GOLDEN EAGLE COURT
11815 Golden Eagle Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1781 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
11712 COLLINGWOOD COURT
11712 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CABINETS & GRANITE***SEASONAL OCCOQUAN VIEW***FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE DECK FACING PRIVATE WOODS BEHIND.
12936 REESE COURT
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.
12682 GREENHALL DRIVE
12682 Greenhall Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2216 sqft
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and living room! Use of all Lake Ridge HOA amenities( pools, tennis/basketball courts,etc) in walking distance to schools.
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.
2949 Lexington Ct
2949 Lexington Court, Lake Ridge, VA
Available 04/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 253624 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253624 Property Id 253624 (RLNE5676735)
3064 SEMINOLE ROAD
3064 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
MOVE-IN AND START LEASING! Three levels, 2 full, 2 half baths, fresh paint, new carpet! Newly renovated master and third floor bath. Huge basement with lovely brick fireplace walks out to private fenced back yard. Walk to restaurants, parks, schools!
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.
1210 RIVERVIEW LN
1210 Riverview Lane, Prince William County, VA
Beautiful 5 bedroom single family home on Riverview with water rights! Both carpet and hardwood floors on the main level. Carpet and paint throughout the home is brand new. The deck overlooks the very large and private lot with 2 storage sheds.
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.
