pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12257 Stevenson Court
12257 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
857 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2882 MADEIRA COURT
2882 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Lake Ridge, close to shopping, restaurants and major roads. Community offers swimming pools, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and more, within 30 minutes to DC and much more. $500 deposit smoking.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
12051 Stoneford Dr
12051 Stoneford Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2268 sqft
4BED, 3.5BATH, beautiful single family home with finished basement! Family room with fireplace. Contemporary kitchen with large granite breakfast counter. 2 tiered ground level deck. Fenced backyard. Located just 3 miles from I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12319 Woodlawn Court
12319 Woodlawn Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1056 sqft
12319 Woodlawn Court Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Lake Ridge - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Lake Ridge. End Unit w/Large Fenced Rear Yard & Recently Updated Interior. Enjoy Lake Ridge Amenities Incl.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1920 sqft
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13621 Garfield Pl Apt 104
13621 Garfield Place, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
941 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN POPULAR SUMMERHOUSE!!2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND SUPER NICE! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER LOTS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12801 Cara Dr
12801 Cara Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1621 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cara Drive - Property Id: 316465 Three bed rooms, two and half bath, large three floors town house with 1621 ft2. Located in a convenience location and easy access to highway. Great community.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
