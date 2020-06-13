Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3468 sqft
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 Linwood Lane
2518 Linwood Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1204 sqft
GREAT LOCATION on Cul-de-sac! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, Single Family home in great location! Easy access to 95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT
11720 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2950 SEMINOLE ROAD
2950 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1888 sqft
A MUST SEE. Unique open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook and built-in storage benches. Plush almost new carpet on stairs and bedrooms, custom paint throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
12827 GREENHALL DRIVE
12827 Greenhall Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2038 sqft
In the Heart of Lake Ridge. Renovated home with gleaming hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms and finished basement. Huge exterior deck wraps to the side of the home and over looks large rear yard and gorgeous trees.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11520 HILL MEADE LANE
11520 Hill Meade Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1925 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse In Lake Ridge! Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA. Backs to the Occoquan Reservoir for great winter views on the back deck. Bring your clients application, $40.00/adult application fee and EMD (both certified funds) to 6271 Franconia Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
12228 STEVENSON COURT
12228 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
857 sqft
Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room. Master suite boasts lots of space, 2 closets and a sizable bathroom with access to the Landry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
12769 GAZEBO COURT
12769 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
You won't find a RENTAL like this! Unique layout w/ large rooms. 4 Levels - over 2200 Sq. Ft! Like New everything included! Large 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11815 GOLDEN EAGLE COURT
11815 Golden Eagle Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1781 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11712 COLLINGWOOD COURT
11712 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CABINETS & GRANITE***SEASONAL OCCOQUAN VIEW***FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE DECK FACING PRIVATE WOODS BEHIND.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
12936 REESE COURT
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2851 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
11983 CARDAMOM DRIVE
11983 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,414
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,149
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
City Guide for Lake Ridge, VA

As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Ridge, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

