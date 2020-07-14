Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bike storage hot tub key fob access

Come experience extraordinary apartment living at Reid’s Prospect Luxury Apartments in Woodbridge's best zip code 22192. Our great location offers the best schools, convenient shopping and dining as well as quick access to major transportation routes.



Choose from several one and two bedroom floor plans. Apartment features include bedrooms that are separated by a common area (ideal for shared living and privacy), spacious kitchens with many cabinets, Juliet balconies, bathrooms and separate shower and tub, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer and garage parking.



Enjoy walking trails that wind through beautifully landscaped streets and natural woodlands. In the spring, envision relaxing at the Olympic sized pool with your neighbors and creating friendships at the recreation center. Keep in shape at the fitness center and enjoy quality time with your family at the multi-purpose court and playground.



Reid's Prospect is adjacent to the McCoart Government Center, Prince William Ca