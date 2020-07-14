All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Reid's Prospect

4640 Daisy Reid Ave · (703) 997-1823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4560-206 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 4640-106 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4480-404 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 4520-204 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 4630-404 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reid's Prospect.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
Come experience extraordinary apartment living at Reid’s Prospect Luxury Apartments in Woodbridge's best zip code 22192. Our great location offers the best schools, convenient shopping and dining as well as quick access to major transportation routes.

Choose from several one and two bedroom floor plans. Apartment features include bedrooms that are separated by a common area (ideal for shared living and privacy), spacious kitchens with many cabinets, Juliet balconies, bathrooms and separate shower and tub, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer and garage parking.

Enjoy walking trails that wind through beautifully landscaped streets and natural woodlands. In the spring, envision relaxing at the Olympic sized pool with your neighbors and creating friendships at the recreation center. Keep in shape at the fitness center and enjoy quality time with your family at the multi-purpose court and playground.

Reid's Prospect is adjacent to the McCoart Government Center, Prince William Ca

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500- 1 months rent (based upon credit)
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: $300
Additional: Utility deposit: $75
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cat: $35 per pet Dog: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight restrictions: Total combined weight of up to 35 lbs
Parking Details: Off street: first come, first serve; garage: $65.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reid's Prospect have any available units?
Reid's Prospect has 7 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reid's Prospect have?
Some of Reid's Prospect's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reid's Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
Reid's Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reid's Prospect pet-friendly?
Yes, Reid's Prospect is pet friendly.
Does Reid's Prospect offer parking?
Yes, Reid's Prospect offers parking.
Does Reid's Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reid's Prospect offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reid's Prospect have a pool?
Yes, Reid's Prospect has a pool.
Does Reid's Prospect have accessible units?
No, Reid's Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does Reid's Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reid's Prospect has units with dishwashers.
Does Reid's Prospect have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reid's Prospect has units with air conditioning.
