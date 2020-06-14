126 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with hardwood floors

As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more