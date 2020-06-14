Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
47 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3468 sqft
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12829 SILVIA LOOP
12829 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Deluxe 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level, interior townhome w/1 car garage. Elegant ceramic tile entrance foyer. Beautiful country kitchen w/ceramic tile.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12658 MONARCH COURT
12658 Monarch Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
This gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12936 REESE COURT
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2851 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
27 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
154 WASHINGTON STREET
154 Washington Street, Occoquan, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4941 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4941 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Well maintained, sun filled three level home with plenty of parking. This property has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, breakfast room, over sized soaking tub in the master bathroom along with a separate shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
13410 HILLENDALE DRIVE
13410 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1367 sqft
2 lvl Rambler 4brm, 2ba, Main lvl-LR AND 3 bedrooms with hardwood floor, full bath. Lower lvl with 1 Br / Rec Area with attached full bath, Kitchen, Dining Room. Main lvl-LR and 3 bedrooms with new hardwood floor, full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
36 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
City Guide for Lake Ridge, VA

As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Ridge, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

