126 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 57
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 24
As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.
If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.