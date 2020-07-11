/
102 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with washer-dryer
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.
11972 HOLLY VIEW DRIVE
11972 Holly View Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2044 sqft
Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars.
Westridge
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.
11712 TOLSON PLACE
11712 Tolson Place, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this 2BR, 2.5BA condo w/ view of Occoquan River from your balcony! Large windows - lots of natural light. Three sided gas fireplace adds warmth to open floor plan. Walk in closet. Fresh paint.
3409 CALEDONIA CIRCLE
3409 Caledonia Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
MUST WEAR NEW GLOVES, BOOTIES AND FACE MASKS (No Exceptions)! TO TOUR THIS PROPERTY . Take Booties with you when you depart. Available 08/10/2020. Lovely four level town home with lots of room for family space.
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.
11815 GOLDEN EAGLE COURT
11815 Golden Eagle Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1781 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2963 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.
2949 Lexington Ct
2949 Lexington Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 04/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 253624 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253624 Property Id 253624 (RLNE5676735)
3064 SEMINOLE ROAD
3064 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
MOVE-IN AND START LEASING! Three levels, 2 full, 2 half baths, fresh paint, new carpet! Newly renovated master and third floor bath. Huge basement with lovely brick fireplace walks out to private fenced back yard. Walk to restaurants, parks, schools!
11983 CARDAMOM DRIVE
11983 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space.
Westridge
4226 DEVONWOOD WAY
4226 Devonwood Way, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1980 sqft
Open and light Floor Plan with a deck that overlooks the patio. Kitchen has corian counters, new microwave, hardwoods, master bedroom w/full bath and jacuzzi soaking tub. Bonus room on lower level could be a 4th Br or study/den.
13141 TORY LOOP
13141 Tory Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
Spacious 3story Townhome available on August 1, 2020. Mainlevel with Living Room, Woodburning Fireplace in lower level, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Hardwood flooring and Carpeting and Powder Room.
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Kerrydale
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1920 sqft
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13621 Garfield Pl Apt 104
13621 Garfield Place, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
941 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN POPULAR SUMMERHOUSE!!2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND SUPER NICE! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER LOTS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.
1857 CEDAR COVE WAY
1857 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1593 sqft
WONDERFUL TOWN HOME / CONDO IN SECURE BUILDING IN EXCELLENT WOODBRIDGE LOCATION MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW STOVE, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, FRESHLY STAINED DECK,
