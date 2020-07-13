Apartment List
/
VA
/
lake ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11972 HOLLY VIEW DRIVE
11972 Holly View Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2044 sqft
Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Westridge
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE
12001 William and Mary Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2036 sqft
Well maintained single family home right in the heart of sought-after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This property has 5 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage, rear sunroom and deck for summertime BBQ's. Fully fenced in backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2851 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
12051 Stoneford Dr
12051 Stoneford Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2268 sqft
4BED, 3.5BATH, beautiful single family home with finished basement! Family room with fireplace. Contemporary kitchen with large granite breakfast counter. 2 tiered ground level deck. Fenced backyard. Located just 3 miles from I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc. Large deck with scenic views of area and town below.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1857 CEDAR COVE WAY
1857 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1593 sqft
WONDERFUL TOWN HOME / CONDO IN SECURE BUILDING IN EXCELLENT WOODBRIDGE LOCATION MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW STOVE, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, FRESHLY STAINED DECK,

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
307 COMMERCE STREET
307 Commerce Street, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic home in downtown Occoquan--Walk to the riverfront, park, quaint shops, galleries, and great resturants--Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops-hardwood floors-new bathroom-new heat pump systems~back enclosed all

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12715 LOTTE DRIVE
12715 Lotte Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1314 sqft
Almost New, end unit condo back to back unit. 1 car garage, hard wood floors, SS appliances, upgraded granite, cabites and flooring. Open floor design. Tiled baths, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and seated shower.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
4528 KINGSTON ROAD
4528 Kingston Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1740 sqft
3 Bed plus one NTC in the basement. 3 Full baths. Granite counters, Hardwoods on main level & carpet & tile floors throughout. Family room w/fireplace & All Season sitting room w/ sliding Glass Doors to private fenced rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
City Guide for Lake Ridge, VA

As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Ridge, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Ridge 3 BedroomsLake Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Lake Ridge Apartments with GarageLake Ridge Apartments with GymLake Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia