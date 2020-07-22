/
256 Apartments for rent in Westridge, Lake Ridge, VA
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
12930 LOCKLEVEN LN
12930 Lockleven Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Immaculate 3- level end-unit Townhouse in Westridge. Unit boasts plenty of space and natural light as well as fresh paint, re-finished hardwood floors and newer windows.
4226 DEVONWOOD WAY
4226 Devonwood Way, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1980 sqft
Open and light Floor Plan with a deck that overlooks the patio. Kitchen has corian counters, new microwave, hardwoods, master bedroom w/full bath and jacuzzi soaking tub. Bonus room on lower level could be a 4th Br or study/den.
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
12219 Chaucer lane
12219 Chaucer Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.
11712 TOLSON PLACE
11712 Tolson Place, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1134 sqft
Enjoy this 2BR, 2.5BA condo w/ view of Occoquan River from your balcony! Large windows - lots of natural light. Three sided gas fireplace adds warmth to open floor plan. Walk in closet. Fresh paint.
12420 EVEREST PEAK LANE
12420 Everest Peak Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2532 sqft
You may ONLY see the Home through the PHOTOS. LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY"-- 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 2544 sq. ft.
11972 HOLLY VIEW DRIVE
11972 Holly View Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2044 sqft
Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars.
4854 MUSCOGEE LANE
4854 Muscogee Lane, Dale City, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
4270 sqft
Basement for rent!! 1160 sq feet with full size refrigerator, full size washer/dryer, and small kitchen. Rents include all utilities and has its own entrance to the basement. Great location, close to shops and restaurants....Must see!!
12739 BOMBAY WAY
12739 Bombay Way, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2356 sqft
BRICK FRONT END UNIT TOWNHOME IN LAKE RIDGE.
3708 MATURA LANE
3708 Matura Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2342 sqft
Welcome Home! Gorgeous three-level, 3-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, brick front townhouse with garage available 8/15. Huge eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, center island, and beautiful hardwood floors.
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.
12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE
12158 Salemtown Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1526 sqft
Spacious 3story Townhome available on August 1, 2020. Mainlevel with Living Room, Woodburning Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Hardwood flooring and Carpeting and Powder Room.
4829 CAVALLO WAY
4829 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2882 sqft
Basement Rental, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer and Dryer, approx. 800 SF
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,862
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,211
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
