apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with pool
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
12219 Chaucer lane
12219 Chaucer Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
877 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE
11965 Dolly Madison Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 LOVELY HOME ON A CUL DE SAC IN LAKE RIDGE - SPLIT FOYER LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF LAKE RIDGE. 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM.
12257 Stevenson Court
12257 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
857 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.
Westridge
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.
2882 MADEIRA COURT
2882 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Lake Ridge, close to shopping, restaurants and major roads. Community offers swimming pools, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and more, within 30 minutes to DC and much more. $500 deposit smoking.
12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE
12001 William and Mary Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2036 sqft
Well maintained single family home right in the heart of sought-after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This property has 5 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage, rear sunroom and deck for summertime BBQ's. Fully fenced in backyard.
11983 CARDAMOM DRIVE
11983 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space.
3708 MATURA LANE
3708 Matura Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2342 sqft
Welcome Home! Gorgeous three-level, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath, brick front townhouse with garage. Huge eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, center island and beautiful hardwood floors.
12051 Stoneford Dr
12051 Stoneford Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2268 sqft
4BED, 3.5BATH, beautiful single family home with finished basement! Family room with fireplace. Contemporary kitchen with large granite breakfast counter. 2 tiered ground level deck. Fenced backyard. Located just 3 miles from I-95.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
