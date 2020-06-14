117 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12829 SILVIA LOOP
12829 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Deluxe 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level, interior townhome w/1 car garage. Elegant ceramic tile entrance foyer. Beautiful country kitchen w/ceramic tile.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3468 sqft
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2851 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1834 CEDAR COVE WAY
1834 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1945 sqft
Spacious 2-level, 3BR, 2.5BA, 1-car garage condo. Largest model in development with bonus room. OVER 1900 SF IN A CONDO! Kitchen has Pass-Thru/ Breakfast Bar, HW flooring, and maple cabinets.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
2103 YORK DRIVE
2103 York Drive, Marumsco, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
1859 sqft
This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4805 GRAND MASTERS WAY
4805 Grand Masters Way, County Center, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6226 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST 2020**ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM TENANTS SIGHT UNSEEN CURRENTLY**Highly sought after golf course community of River Falls **Newer carpeting***Beautiful 4 level home**Very Clean and updated**Open floor plan with breakfast
Results within 5 miles of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
City Guide for Lake Ridge, VA

As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Ridge, VA

Lake Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

