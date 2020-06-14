117 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA with garage
As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.
If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again. See more
Lake Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.