5306 AVALON PLACE

3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN D EVEREUX WEST. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN RECREATION ROOM. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED YARD. BACKS TO WOODED AREA. CLOSE TO BOTH VAN DORN AND HUNTINGTON METRO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
