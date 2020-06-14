Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

149 Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kingstowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6004 JOUST LANE
6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3210 sqft
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5929 WOODFIELD ESTATES DRIVE
5929 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1702 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.2 Bathrooms 3- LEVEL TH in GREAT ALEXANDRIA location near Van Dorn Metro Station. LARGE deck off living room plus PATIO off the LL Family Room. Recently Painted and remodeled. LARGE kitchen with lots of cabinets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5804 APSLEY HOUSE COURT
5804 Apsley House Court, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1454 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET completed by 5/31! Nicely finished 3-bed 3.5 bath townhouse in Wellington Commons, just off Van Dorn half-mile from beltway and Kingstowne Center, less than 1 mile to the metro.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
City Guide for Kingstowne, VA

"Carry me back to old Virginny / There's where the cotton and the corn and tatoes grow." (- Virginia state song)

Kingstowne, Virginia is a master-planned community in the suburbs of Washington D.C. It has a population of 15,556 and is surrounded by Springfield, Alexandria and Lorton, Virginia, making it a highly desirable place for young families to move and older couples to retire. It has a town center that offers an office and retail hub for the whole county, and there are lots of subdivisions with apartment complexes, condo rentals, homes and townhomes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Kingstowne? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kingstowne, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kingstowne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

