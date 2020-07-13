/
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
179 Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA with pool
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
7246 CHERWELL LN
7246 Cherwell Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome 7246 Cherwell Lane, a terrific and upgraded Kingstowne townhouse backing to trees! This outstanding home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and flooring, and much more! The living room features a great bay window and flows into the dining room
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center. Access to gym, multiple pools and other amenities.
6484 WATERFIELD RD
6484 Waterfield Road, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6484 Waterfield Road.
5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
5981 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 5981 Wescott Hills Way, a delightful brick end-unit townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.
7504 ASHBY LANE
7504 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Lovely condo backing to treed common area in the sought-after Kingstowne community.
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
Rose Hill
5250 Ballycastle Cir
5250 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2035 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space.
Rose Hill
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5169 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier.
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes.
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
6388 STAGG CT
6388 Stagg Court, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6388 Stagg Court, a charming end-unit brick-front 3 level townhome in desirable Greenwood.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
