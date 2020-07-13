Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

287 Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingstowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6329 STILL SPRING PLACE
6329 Still Spring Place, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3241 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR/4BA custom built home located in the heart of KIngstowne.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6484 WATERFIELD RD
6484 Waterfield Road, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6484 Waterfield Road.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
5981 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 5981 Wescott Hills Way, a delightful brick end-unit townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6142 CINNAMON CT
6142 Cinnamon Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Light-filled, immaculate 3 level end Town House with 2 car garage. Spacious and bright, inviting foyer with gleaming hardwood floors opens to gracious living room with bay and palladium windows enhanced with plantation blinds.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7534 CROSS GATE LANE
7534 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1765 sqft
Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne.

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5250 Ballycastle Cir
5250 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2035 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5169 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.
City Guide for Kingstowne, VA

"Carry me back to old Virginny / There's where the cotton and the corn and tatoes grow." (- Virginia state song)

Kingstowne, Virginia is a master-planned community in the suburbs of Washington D.C. It has a population of 15,556 and is surrounded by Springfield, Alexandria and Lorton, Virginia, making it a highly desirable place for young families to move and older couples to retire. It has a town center that offers an office and retail hub for the whole county, and there are lots of subdivisions with apartment complexes, condo rentals, homes and townhomes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Kingstowne? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingstowne, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingstowne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

