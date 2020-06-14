120 Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA with gym
Kingstowne, Virginia is a master-planned community in the suburbs of Washington D.C. It has a population of 15,556 and is surrounded by Springfield, Alexandria and Lorton, Virginia, making it a highly desirable place for young families to move and older couples to retire. It has a town center that offers an office and retail hub for the whole county, and there are lots of subdivisions with apartment complexes, condo rentals, homes and townhomes.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kingstowne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.