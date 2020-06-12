/
2 bedroom apartments
160 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
923 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B
5958 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B.
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
London Park Apartments
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
870 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Fairlington - Shirlington
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1100 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
