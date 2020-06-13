/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5203 MARTINIQUE LANE
5203 Martinique Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1332 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7029 ASHLEIGH MANOR COURT
7029 Ashleigh Manor Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2532 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2FB & 2HB END-UNIT GAR TOWNHOME...GORGEOUS WOOD FLRS ON MAINLVL..UPDATED KIT W/ GRANITE, ADDITIONAL CABINETS & SS APPL....FAM RM W/ FP & W/O TOSUNDECK..SEP DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ UPGRADED BATH W/ SEP TUB &SHOWER..
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6591 MCKENNA WAY
6591 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA
GREAT RENTAL**SPACIOUS 3/4 BEDROOM TH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE**BACKS TO GREENDALE GOLF COURSE & FRONTS TO TREES**3 STORY BUMP OUT ALLOWS FOR LARGE MASTER BATH & MAIN LEVEL SUN ROOM**4TH BEDROOM IS IN LOWER LEVEL - NO BATH**INC ALL KINGSTOWNE
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5335 BUXTON COURT
5335 Buxton Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1696 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED**NEWER BATHROOM, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS**SPACIOUS 4 LVL TH W/ LARGE ROOMS & LOFT OVER MASTER SUITE**2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6038 LANDS END LANE
6038 Lands End Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1424 sqft
Great home in the heart of Kingstowne. New HVAC, Water heater. Close to Van Dorn and Springfield Metro, shopping and entertainment. Kitchen with new stainless appliances, glass back splash, new cabinets, granite counter tops and new
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5552 JOWETT COURT
5552 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & KINGSTOWNE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIES & AMENITIES-POOL, GYM, TRAILS, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, TOT LOTS!**1 CAR GAR TH, 3 BDRM, 2 FB, 2 HBA**BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BKFST NOOK & PANTRY**SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/COZY GAS FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5476 ANNE LY LANE
5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA
Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing. The home is occupied. **GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC**Main level library, cherry HWFs on main level and upper hall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.
