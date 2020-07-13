/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
159 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE
7025 Bentley Mill Place, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1990 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 9/10/20! Gorgeous home in Kingstowne. Hardwood floors. Soaring ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. French doors to deck. Exquisite master suite - master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5974 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
5974 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2732 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2.55BA 4-LVL TOWNHOME W/ GAR. IN KINGSTOWNE..NEWER KIT W/ GRANITE, SS APPL, TILE FLR. W/ ADJACENT FAM. RM..LIV. RM & SEP FORMAL DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ LOFT & FP..REC RM W/ FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO PATIO & PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7234 Lensfield Ct
7234 Lensfield Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
7234 Lensfield Ct Available 08/16/20 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after Kingstowne - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom town home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne, Virginia! Available for move in mid August! Open floor
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6261 HARBIN DRIVE
6261 Harbin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1948 sqft
Commuter's DREAM! Minutes from 495, 395, 95. Close to Springfield Mall and Kingstowne. This townhouse offers ample living space, a private backyard and deck, a 2-car attached garage, and a luxurious master bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6405 HAYFIELD PLACE
6405 Hayfield Place, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1594 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/1/2020! Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in sought after Rose Hill Farm. Convienient location! Laminated floors span the living areas and bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6401 Nice Pl
6401 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
6401 Nice Pl Available 09/01/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Garage. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Beautiful, move-in ready end unit TH conveniently located near the metro, shopping, and I-495.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5206 Ninian Ave
5206 Ninian Avenue, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
Charming Ranch/Rambler on almost 0.5 Acres on a quiet Arden Acres cul-de-sac with fully fenced yard! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, sauna, and a fabulous lower level with a built-in bar, perfect for entertaining. Newly renovated throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
