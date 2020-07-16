All apartments in Idylwood
7202 Arthur Dr.

7202 Arthur Drive · (703) 302-0346
Location

7202 Arthur Drive, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7202 Arthur Dr. · Avail. Sep 15

$4,400

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
7202 Arthur Dr. Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous Custom 5BR, cul-de-sac home in McLean HS District! - Extraordinary design w/Elegant style*Mclean HS School District*4BR Cul-de-sac home situated on private .31 acre lot*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS!! Side-load 2 car garage*Spacious floor plan w/lots of natural light thru-out*Great Room w/Vaulted ceiling & skylights*Gourmet Chefs kitchen w/adjoining dining area*Main level bedroom*LUX owners suite w/Spa-sytle bath*Finished walk-out lower level w/den & full bath*Wrap around deck + patio & surrounded by trees! The quiet, tree-lined neighborhood streets conveniently lead to popular destinations like the Mosaic District, Falls Church City (and the new Founders Row development), Tysons, two Metro stops, and two airports. *AVAILABLE 9.15.20*Owner prefers no pets but will consider them on case-by-case basis**Visitors must wear a mask upon entering and remove shoes*Tenant requires 24-hour notice*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/256a88dd-1dc9-4d0a-ac48-a2c06aa89d3a/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE4950811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have any available units?
7202 Arthur Dr. has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7202 Arthur Dr. have?
Some of 7202 Arthur Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Arthur Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Arthur Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Arthur Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Arthur Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Arthur Dr. offers parking.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Arthur Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have a pool?
No, 7202 Arthur Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7202 Arthur Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 Arthur Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 Arthur Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 Arthur Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
