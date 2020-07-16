Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

7202 Arthur Dr. Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous Custom 5BR, cul-de-sac home in McLean HS District! - Extraordinary design w/Elegant style*Mclean HS School District*4BR Cul-de-sac home situated on private .31 acre lot*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS!! Side-load 2 car garage*Spacious floor plan w/lots of natural light thru-out*Great Room w/Vaulted ceiling & skylights*Gourmet Chefs kitchen w/adjoining dining area*Main level bedroom*LUX owners suite w/Spa-sytle bath*Finished walk-out lower level w/den & full bath*Wrap around deck + patio & surrounded by trees! The quiet, tree-lined neighborhood streets conveniently lead to popular destinations like the Mosaic District, Falls Church City (and the new Founders Row development), Tysons, two Metro stops, and two airports. *AVAILABLE 9.15.20*Owner prefers no pets but will consider them on case-by-case basis**Visitors must wear a mask upon entering and remove shoes*Tenant requires 24-hour notice*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/256a88dd-1dc9-4d0a-ac48-a2c06aa89d3a/?utm_source=captureapp



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE4950811)