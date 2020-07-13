262 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7011 Falls Reach Dr #210
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2615 HOLLY MANOR DR
2615 Holly Manor Drive, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2615 HOLLY MANOR DR in Idylwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2300 PIMMIT DRIVE
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7202 Arthur Dr.
7202 Arthur Drive, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3431 sqft
7202 Arthur Dr. Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous Custom 5BR, cul-de-sac home in McLean HS District! - Extraordinary design w/Elegant style*Mclean HS School District*4BR Cul-de-sac home situated on private .

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2123 HUTCHISON GROVE COURT
2123 Hutchison Grove Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Updated townhome in excellent condition w/ ample storage throughout. Hardwood throughout. LR/DR Combo w/ access to large Deck, perfect for entertaining. BRs w/ en suite BAs & closets w/ lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
51 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
31 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
54 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
18 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
59 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
City Guide for Idylwood, VA

A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.

Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Idylwood, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Idylwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

