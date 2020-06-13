/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2127 HUTCHISON GROVE CT
2127 Hutchison Grove Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1827 sqft
- (RLNE5849237)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7302 PINECASTLE ROAD
7302 Pinecastle Road, Idylwood, VA
Updated single family home in Falls Church near Tyson Corner. Walk to restaurants, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks and Giant. Great location walking distance to West Falls Metro and easy access to I-66/I-495/Dulles Toll-road.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7307 ROCKFORD DRIVE
7307 Rockford Drive, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2120 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Close to 66, 495, Tyson's, and Metro access! Quiet neighborhood off route 7 is ideal for commuters. Walkout basement to fenced yard. Kitchen has new stainless appliances - eat-in kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2134 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2134 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse filled with lots of natural light offers a spacious living area leading to the kitchen/dining space which is enhanced with wood floors and adorned with fireplace in the main level.
1 of 38
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1100 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$7,076
1806 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8173 BOSS STREET
8173 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of the most desirable Tysons** 4 LEVEL Townhome, 3 Bedroom/ 4,5 Bathroom, all ensuite bedrooms**Open floor plan** Main level has an inviting formal sitting and Dining room with family room that has cozy fireplace and a
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7973 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1420 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1. NEW PRICE. Beautifully remodeled townhouse in a great location to Silver line and Dunn Loring Metro, 495, and 66. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 half baths, 3 level townhouse located near Tysons.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
7928 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7928 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA
End-unit , 3-level TH in the heart of Tyson's Corner. 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2026 GALLOWS TREE COURT
2026 Gallows Tree Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1564 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Heart of Tyson's. 3BR,2Full BA and 2 Half BA. Gleaming hardwood floors .One car garage. Sunny & Bright open Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with fairly new appliances, granite counter top. All baths updated. Bay window.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2015 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2015 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes to I-495, I-66, and Toll Rd. Heart of Tysons Corner! 3 lvl, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 1 Garage Granite with SS Fridge sep shower, soak tub & lg walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Pimmit Hills
1 Unit Available
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.
Similar Pages
Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood 3 BedroomsIdylwood Apartments with Balcony
Idylwood Apartments with GarageIdylwood Apartments with GymIdylwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIdylwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIdylwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA