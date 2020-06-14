519 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with gym
A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.
Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Idylwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.