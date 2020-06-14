Apartment List
VA
/
idylwood
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

519 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Idylwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Idylwood
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunn Loring
37 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the Dunn Loring Metro. This luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you to move in. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with fire place and a balcony in the living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
City Guide for Idylwood, VA

A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.

Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Idylwood, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Idylwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

