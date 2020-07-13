/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7011 Falls Reach Dr #210
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7024 Metropolitan Place, Apt 302
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1385 sqft
7024 Metropolitan Place Falls Church VA 22043 - Unit #302 . AGENTS WELCOME! Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo steps to West Falls Church Metro.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7202 Arthur Dr.
7202 Arthur Drive, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3431 sqft
7202 Arthur Dr. Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous Custom 5BR, cul-de-sac home in McLean HS District! - Extraordinary design w/Elegant style*Mclean HS School District*4BR Cul-de-sac home situated on private .
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2542 Hillsman St
2542 Hillsman Street, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1204 sqft
2542 Hillsman St Available 09/01/20 Lovely 4BR, 3BA home that has been meticulously maintained! - Lovely home that has been meticulously maintained! Light & Bright full of natural sunlight throughout! 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths*Gleaming
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
51 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
31 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
52 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
59 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 03:59pm
$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7506 Parkwood Court
7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK. Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates! www.bedandroses.
Similar Pages
Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood 3 BedroomsIdylwood Apartments with Balcony
Idylwood Apartments with GarageIdylwood Apartments with GymIdylwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIdylwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIdylwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA