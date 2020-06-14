Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

165 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Idylwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7360 LEE HIGHWAY
7360 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2134 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2134 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse filled with lots of natural light offers a spacious living area leading to the kitchen/dining space which is enhanced with wood floors and adorned with fireplace in the main level.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunn Loring
37 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Oak Knoll Dr
2905 Oak Knoll Drive, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1680 sqft
2905 Oak Knoll Dr Available 07/08/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR, 2BA Cape Cod in Falls Church - TTastefully remodeled home, all 3 levels, top to bottom! Charming 4BR Cape cod in Oak Knoll community of Falls Church*Features Gourmet kitchen with center

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2214 sqft
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
City Guide for Idylwood, VA

A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.

Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Idylwood, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Idylwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

