165 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with hardwood floors
A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.
Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Idylwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.