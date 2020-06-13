229 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with balcony
A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.
Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Idylwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.