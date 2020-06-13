Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

229 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Last updated June 12
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.

Last updated June 12
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.

Last updated June 13
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.

Last updated June 13
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.

Last updated June 13
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7360 LEE HIGHWAY
7360 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement.

Last updated May 4
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.

Last updated June 13
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2300 PIMMIT DRIVE
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Last updated June 13
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated June 13
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Last updated June 13
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated June 13
Vienna
22 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated June 13
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated June 12
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Last updated June 12
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 12
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Last updated June 13
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Last updated June 8
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Last updated August 1
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
City Guide for Idylwood, VA

A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.

Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Idylwood, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Idylwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

