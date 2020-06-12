/
2 bedroom apartments
131 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1011 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2300 PIMMIT DRIVE
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Idylwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
Merrifield
49 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781183)
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2040 MEADOW SPRINGS DRIVE
2040 Meadow Springs Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1672 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN HEART OF TYSONS* MINUTES TO METRO AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS* PRIVATE SIDE ENTRY* CLOSE TO RESTAURANT& SHOPPING* LARGE CUSTOM DECK W/STAIRS TO FLAGSTONE PATIO & LARGE FENCED LANDSCAPED YARD* HARDWOOD ON MAIN
