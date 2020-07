Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving

Traditional living tucked away in the center of everything. Now you can live in an extra spacious garden apartment or traditional townhome at Tysons Glen, located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center, Tysons Galleria, the West Falls Church Metro Station, the Capital Beltway, I-66 and Dulles Toll Road. Come see what you're missing!