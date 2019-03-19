All apartments in Franconia
Last updated March 19 2019

6112 BRISTOL WAY

6112 Bristol Way · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Bristol Way, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6112 Bristol Way, a terrific two level townhouse in Manchester Lakes. As you enter the living room a large bay window bathes the space with natural light. Step out from the eat-in kitchen to the new deck and fully-fenced rear yard--perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, the airy master bedroom features French doors and a large closet. Manchester Lakes residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including a swimming pool, exercise room, tennis courts, playgrounds and more. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, major commuter routes, and lots of shopping and dining choices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have any available units?
6112 BRISTOL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have?
Some of 6112 BRISTOL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 BRISTOL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6112 BRISTOL WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 BRISTOL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6112 BRISTOL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY offer parking?
No, 6112 BRISTOL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 BRISTOL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6112 BRISTOL WAY has a pool.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have accessible units?
No, 6112 BRISTOL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 BRISTOL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 BRISTOL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 BRISTOL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
