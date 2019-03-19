Amenities

Welcome to 6112 Bristol Way, a terrific two level townhouse in Manchester Lakes. As you enter the living room a large bay window bathes the space with natural light. Step out from the eat-in kitchen to the new deck and fully-fenced rear yard--perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, the airy master bedroom features French doors and a large closet. Manchester Lakes residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including a swimming pool, exercise room, tennis courts, playgrounds and more. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, major commuter routes, and lots of shopping and dining choices!