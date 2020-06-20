All apartments in Fairfax
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln

4190 Lord Culpeper Lane · (703) 402-7958
Location

4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357

AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K. FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT. FOUR CEILING FAN. STEPS FROM GMU, THE COURTHOUSE, SHOPPING, AND MAJOR ROUTES!
Fairfax County Public Schools.
Breakfast Area, Chair Railings, Crown Moldings, Dining Area, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen -Island, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 2 Fireplace(s), Mantel(s), Screen, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven-Double, Oven-Wall, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, etc...
Near to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico Marine Base, and Pentagon. If interested, please call or text: Kim @ 703-402-7958
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289357
Property Id 289357

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

