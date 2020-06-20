4190 Lord Culpeper Ln

Amenities

Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357



AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K. FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT. FOUR CEILING FAN. STEPS FROM GMU, THE COURTHOUSE, SHOPPING, AND MAJOR ROUTES!

Fairfax County Public Schools.

Breakfast Area, Chair Railings, Crown Moldings, Dining Area, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen -Island, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 2 Fireplace(s), Mantel(s), Screen, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Oven-Double, Oven-Wall, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Washer, etc...

Near to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico Marine Base, and Pentagon. If interested, please call or text: Kim @ 703-402-7958

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289357

No Dogs Allowed



