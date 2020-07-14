All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like Cavalier Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
Cavalier Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Cavalier Court

11100 Cavalier Ct · (703) 844-3315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9C · Avail. Sep 19

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 5D · Avail. Sep 12

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. Sep 12

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2K · Avail. Jul 18

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 2E · Avail. Sep 19

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cavalier Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
accessible
parking
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Come home to all of the classic comforts without sacrificing convenience and charm. Cavalier Court has the homes you are looking for in Fairfax, Virginia. Find your perfect fit with our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments featuring open-concept kitchens and living areas, large bedrooms, and an abundance of closet space. Each of our homes has in-home washers and dryers. Comfort and convenience aren't just the focus of our home interiors. Cavalier Court features a unique variety of community amenities. Our 24-hour fitness gym comes with a wide variety of cardio and weight lifting equipment. Our pet-free community allows you to enjoy peace and quiet in an allergen-free atmosphere. Live close to a vibrant neighborhood featuring a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Take advantage of our proximity to George Mason University, making it easy for students and professors to get to class. A variety of community activities and events make the RECenter a great place to spend your weekends. Our great location is close to Fair Oaks mall, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of other grocers, retail, and restaurants. Commuters and travelers will love living close to Interstate 66, and our community is less than 20 miles from downtown Washington D.C. Make Cavalier Court your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free within community.
Storage Details: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cavalier Court have any available units?
Cavalier Court has 6 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cavalier Court have?
Some of Cavalier Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cavalier Court currently offering any rent specials?
Cavalier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cavalier Court pet-friendly?
No, Cavalier Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does Cavalier Court offer parking?
Yes, Cavalier Court offers parking.
Does Cavalier Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cavalier Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cavalier Court have a pool?
No, Cavalier Court does not have a pool.
Does Cavalier Court have accessible units?
Yes, Cavalier Court has accessible units.
Does Cavalier Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cavalier Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Cavalier Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cavalier Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cavalier Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Pet Friendly Places
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity