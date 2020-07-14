Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym accessible parking bike storage e-payments internet access online portal playground

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Come home to all of the classic comforts without sacrificing convenience and charm. Cavalier Court has the homes you are looking for in Fairfax, Virginia. Find your perfect fit with our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments featuring open-concept kitchens and living areas, large bedrooms, and an abundance of closet space. Each of our homes has in-home washers and dryers. Comfort and convenience aren't just the focus of our home interiors. Cavalier Court features a unique variety of community amenities. Our 24-hour fitness gym comes with a wide variety of cardio and weight lifting equipment. Our pet-free community allows you to enjoy peace and quiet in an allergen-free atmosphere. Live close to a vibrant neighborhood featuring a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Take advantage of our proximity to George Mason University, making it easy for students and professors to get to class. A variety of community activities and events make the RECenter a great place to spend your weekends. Our great location is close to Fair Oaks mall, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of other grocers, retail, and restaurants. Commuters and travelers will love living close to Interstate 66, and our community is less than 20 miles from downtown Washington D.C. Make Cavalier Court your new home.