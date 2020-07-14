Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments garage yoga business center coffee bar concierge courtyard green community media room

WE'VE MADE AN ART OF DWELLING. At Dwell Vienna Metro Apartments, high expectations are a way of life. And we take pride in delivering on them daily. Features like stainless steel Energy Star appliances, real hardwood floors, granite countertops and sophisticated condo-quality finishes take apartment living to a new level of luxury and ease. An inviting lounge with billiards table, executive conference room, and update fitness center enhance a sense that there’s no better place to be than right here at home. When you do want to venture out, walk two blocks to the Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station orange line to reach downtown Washington, DC in minutes. Or stay local and visit the Winery at Bull Run, Fairfax Ice Arena, or a variety of eateries at Fairfax Plaza, home to some of the most 50 iconic dishes in the DMV area. Experience Dwell for yourself. Book a tour today.