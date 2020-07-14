All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Dwell Vienna Metro

2975 Hunters Branch Rd · (202) 765-3497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 340 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell Vienna Metro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
yoga
business center
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
green community
media room
WE'VE MADE AN ART OF DWELLING. At Dwell Vienna Metro Apartments, high expectations are a way of life. And we take pride in delivering on them daily. Features like stainless steel Energy Star appliances, real hardwood floors, granite countertops and sophisticated condo-quality finishes take apartment living to a new level of luxury and ease. An inviting lounge with billiards table, executive conference room, and update fitness center enhance a sense that there’s no better place to be than right here at home. When you do want to venture out, walk two blocks to the Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station orange line to reach downtown Washington, DC in minutes. Or stay local and visit the Winery at Bull Run, Fairfax Ice Arena, or a variety of eateries at Fairfax Plaza, home to some of the most 50 iconic dishes in the DMV area. Experience Dwell for yourself. Book a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee, $100 hold fee, $100 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 per unit), $100/month (additional), $125/month (reserved parking). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dwell Vienna Metro have any available units?
Dwell Vienna Metro has 16 units available starting at $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dwell Vienna Metro have?
Some of Dwell Vienna Metro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell Vienna Metro currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell Vienna Metro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dwell Vienna Metro pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell Vienna Metro is pet friendly.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro offer parking?
Yes, Dwell Vienna Metro offers parking.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dwell Vienna Metro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro have a pool?
Yes, Dwell Vienna Metro has a pool.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro have accessible units?
No, Dwell Vienna Metro does not have accessible units.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro have units with dishwashers?
No, Dwell Vienna Metro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dwell Vienna Metro have units with air conditioning?
No, Dwell Vienna Metro does not have units with air conditioning.

