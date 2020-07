Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance concierge hot tub internet access

Located in the heart of Fairfax, Virginia, we offer a variety of modern one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious award-winning apartments feature individual climate control, large closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, and fireplaces in select apartment homes.



Positioned near I-495, Fairfax Square provides easy access to nearby Old Town Fairfax, as well as Arlington and Washington, D.C. Tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment options are at your doorstep with Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Corner Shopping Center just minutes away. Tour today and make Fairfax Square - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.