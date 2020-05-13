All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD

3885 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3885 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY * RESERVED PARKING * CLOSE TO GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY * WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING * FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPETING IN MOST OF THE HOME * CO-SIGNERS ARE ACCEPTABLE. 4 NON-RELATED PERSON MAXIMUM (FAIRFAX COUNTY CODE).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
