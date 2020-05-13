END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY * RESERVED PARKING * CLOSE TO GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY * WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING * FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPETING IN MOST OF THE HOME * CO-SIGNERS ARE ACCEPTABLE. 4 NON-RELATED PERSON MAXIMUM (FAIRFAX COUNTY CODE).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3885 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.