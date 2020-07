Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse fire pit green community hot tub internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

eaves Fairfax City features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and town homes conveniently located minutes away from downtown Fairfax City and George Mason University. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, eaves Fairfax City is nestled between the beautiful trees of Fairfax and offers residents easy access to restaurants, transportation and shopping.