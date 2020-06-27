All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10618 CANFIELD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10618 CANFIELD STREET
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

10618 CANFIELD STREET

10618 Canfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10618 Canfield Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning three level townhouse two car garage! Enjoy the huge updated kitchen with a breakfast nook. Main level open floor plan features a 3 sided gas fireplace. Master Bedroom has a distinctive coffered ceiling and large walk in closet as well a luxurious master bath! Convenient bedroom level laundry. Ideal location is minutes to George Mason University and Fairfax City restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have any available units?
10618 CANFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have?
Some of 10618 CANFIELD STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 CANFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10618 CANFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 CANFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10618 CANFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10618 CANFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10618 CANFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia