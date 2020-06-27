10618 CANFIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning three level townhouse two car garage! Enjoy the huge updated kitchen with a breakfast nook. Main level open floor plan features a 3 sided gas fireplace. Master Bedroom has a distinctive coffered ceiling and large walk in closet as well a luxurious master bath! Convenient bedroom level laundry. Ideal location is minutes to George Mason University and Fairfax City restaurants and shops.