Abbotts Run Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel w/d hookup oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym game room pool package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard e-payments internet access playground

Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments. The community features desirable amenities like a fully-equipped fitness center, clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and picnic area. Situated just off U.S. Route 1, Abbotts Run allows for easy access to I-95, the Fairfax County Parkway, Washington, Maryland and Old Town Alexandria. Our closest Metro stops are Franconia-Springfield on the Blue Line and Huntington on the Yellow Line.