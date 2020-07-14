Abbotts Run Apartments

Amenities
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments. The community features desirable amenities like a fully-equipped fitness center, clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and picnic area. Situated just off U.S. Route 1, Abbotts Run allows for easy access to I-95, the Fairfax County Parkway, Washington, Maryland and Old Town Alexandria. Our closest Metro stops are Franconia-Springfield on the Blue Line and Huntington on the Yellow Line.