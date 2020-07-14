All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

Abbotts Run Apartments

5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr · (703) 643-4288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 804C-L · Avail. Aug 4

$1,555

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 702C-K · Avail. Aug 11

$1,555

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 707C-L · Avail. Aug 24

$1,568

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703D-A · Avail. Oct 9

$1,798

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 705D-G · Avail. Sep 11

$2,043

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 701D-K · Avail. now

$2,061

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbotts Run Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
playground
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments. The community features desirable amenities like a fully-equipped fitness center, clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and picnic area. Situated just off U.S. Route 1, Abbotts Run allows for easy access to I-95, the Fairfax County Parkway, Washington, Maryland and Old Town Alexandria. Our closest Metro stops are Franconia-Springfield on the Blue Line and Huntington on the Yellow Line.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 w/ Approved Credit, 1 Months Rent on Conditional Approvals
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Indoor Cats Only
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbotts Run Apartments have any available units?
Abbotts Run Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abbotts Run Apartments have?
Some of Abbotts Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbotts Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Abbotts Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbotts Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Abbotts Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Abbotts Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abbotts Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
