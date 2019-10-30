Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE
42493 Rockrose Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
42493 Rockrose Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MAIN LEVEL CONDO. New Paint. New Carpet. 1 Bedroom. 1 Bathroom. New Windows. New Blinds. Stainless Steel Appliances. Full Size Washer/Dryer. Off Street Parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have any available units?
42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
What amenities does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have?
Some of 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brambleton
.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42493 ROCKROSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
