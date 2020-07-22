All apartments in Annandale
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

4925 AMERICANA DRIVE

4925 Americana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
courtyard
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Beautiful unit with brand new bathroom, fresh paint, newer kitchen, nice carpet, lots of light. First floor entry with above ground balcony facing gorgeous courtyard. Gas, water & sewer are included in rent. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

