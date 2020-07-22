Beautiful unit with brand new bathroom, fresh paint, newer kitchen, nice carpet, lots of light. First floor entry with above ground balcony facing gorgeous courtyard. Gas, water & sewer are included in rent. Tenant pays electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4925 AMERICANA DRIVE have any available units?
4925 AMERICANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4925 AMERICANA DRIVE have?
Some of 4925 AMERICANA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, courtyard, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 AMERICANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4925 AMERICANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.