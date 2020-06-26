All apartments in Alexandria
/
Alexandria, VA
/
810 S. Patrick St. #3
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

810 S. Patrick St. #3

810 South Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
A one bedroom second floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment. A new kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a built in microwave.
Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity
Washer and dryer in unit
Free Wi-Fi

For the safety of our tenants we will not be showing the unit until May 1st due to COVID-19.
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have any available units?
810 S. Patrick St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have?
Some of 810 S. Patrick St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S. Patrick St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
810 S. Patrick St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S. Patrick St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 offers parking.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have a pool?
No, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 S. Patrick St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 S. Patrick St. #3 has units with air conditioning.
