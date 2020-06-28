808 BASHFORD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow, great Townhome just given Custom paint and refresh, move in ready!! Popular Nethergate Community in North Old Town, two level charming and updated brick end Townhome with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, separate living and dining areas, stack front loading washer/dryer, attic storage, brick patio, fenced backyard, off-street/on-street parking. Ideally located with easy access to public transport: walk to Metro - Braddock Road Station, Dash bus, Ronald Reagan International Airport, cleaners, grocery, river trails, Old Town shopping, restaurants and nightlife and much, much more. Pets: Case by Case