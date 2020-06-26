All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

700 Duke St

700 Duke St · No Longer Available
Location

700 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
This light filled unit features an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and great location. In addition to a boatload of history, Old Town Alexandria has a lot to offer. A short walk will get you to a multitude of waterfront parks with picnic areas, playgrounds, and views of the Potomac River. Around the corner is Society Fair, a Victorian-themed market, and Hanks Oyster Bar is not to be missed.Youre also within walking distance of Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and the King St Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Duke St have any available units?
700 Duke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 700 Duke St currently offering any rent specials?
700 Duke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Duke St pet-friendly?
No, 700 Duke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 700 Duke St offer parking?
No, 700 Duke St does not offer parking.
Does 700 Duke St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Duke St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Duke St have a pool?
No, 700 Duke St does not have a pool.
Does 700 Duke St have accessible units?
No, 700 Duke St does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Duke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Duke St has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Duke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Duke St does not have units with air conditioning.
