700 Duke St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities playground

This light filled unit features an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and great location. In addition to a boatload of history, Old Town Alexandria has a lot to offer. A short walk will get you to a multitude of waterfront parks with picnic areas, playgrounds, and views of the Potomac River. Around the corner is Society Fair, a Victorian-themed market, and Hanks Oyster Bar is not to be missed.Youre also within walking distance of Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and the King St Metro Station.