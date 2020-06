Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning renovated/updated corner-lot all brick townhouse with parking at the front door! Centrally located to all Old Town attractions, Braddock Rd. Metro. 3 levels with lots of windows & natural light. Wood burning fireplace, tons of closet space. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Hardwood floor throughout. Simply charming private brick patio for barbecue and parties. Don't miss this one! Avail 8/1/19.