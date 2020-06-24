All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:43 AM

414 JEFFERSON ST

414 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Pristine TH in Old Town just blocks away from the GW Pky. 3 finished levels with tons of updates and amazing backyard. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Enjoy the quintessential Old Town experience with all the modern perks and amenities! Located on a frontage road with excellent parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
414 JEFFERSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 414 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
414 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 414 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 414 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 414 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 414 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 414 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 414 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 414 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 414 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
