411 N LEE STREET
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
411 N LEE STREET
411 North Lee Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
411 North Lee Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This townhouse is not available for rent.It will be available for sale in the late Spring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 N LEE STREET have any available units?
411 N LEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 411 N LEE STREET have?
Some of 411 N LEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 411 N LEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 N LEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N LEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 N LEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 411 N LEE STREET offer parking?
No, 411 N LEE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 411 N LEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N LEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N LEE STREET have a pool?
No, 411 N LEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 N LEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 N LEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N LEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N LEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 N LEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 N LEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
