Charming duplex in the Del Ray neighborhood. 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with fully finished basement that has a full bath and walk out entrance. All 4 bathrooms and the kitchen have been recently renovated. Fresh paint throughout, new carpets and the basement has been recently finished. Short distance to the restaurants and shops of Del Ray and Potomac yard.