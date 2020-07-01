Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
3301 Commonwealth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3301 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH A FRONT AND BACK DOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have any available units?
3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University