320 S WEST ST #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in a Luxury Building and Tastefully Appointed! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, 42 Inch Cabinets, Under Cabinet Task Lighting, Recessed Lights, Crown Molding and Wainscotting, 3 Sided Gas Fireplace, Large Dining Area, Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-in Closets, Plantation Shutters, En Suite Bathroom with Dual Sink Granite Top Vanity, Walk-in Shower, and 12 X 12 Ceramic Tile Floor. Linen Closet. The Spacious Guest Room has Plantation Shutters and a Walk-in Closet. Guest Bathroom has 12 X 12 Ceramic Tile Floor and Linen Closet. French Doors to Private Patio and Quiet Courtyard, Work Out Room, and Sitting Area on the 3rd Floor. Just a few blocks to King Street Metro, Whole Foods, I- 495, mins to DC. Stroll to Old Town Shops & Restaurants. Garage Parking (2nd Space Available)& visitor. Multi-year lease ok.