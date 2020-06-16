All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

320 S WEST ST #105

320 South West Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 South West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Located in a Luxury Building and Tastefully Appointed! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, 42 Inch Cabinets, Under Cabinet Task Lighting, Recessed Lights, Crown Molding and Wainscotting, 3 Sided Gas Fireplace, Large Dining Area, Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-in Closets, Plantation Shutters, En Suite Bathroom with Dual Sink Granite Top Vanity, Walk-in Shower, and 12 X 12 Ceramic Tile Floor. Linen Closet. The Spacious Guest Room has Plantation Shutters and a Walk-in Closet. Guest Bathroom has 12 X 12 Ceramic Tile Floor and Linen Closet. French Doors to Private Patio and Quiet Courtyard, Work Out Room, and Sitting Area on the 3rd Floor. Just a few blocks to King Street Metro, Whole Foods, I- 495, mins to DC. Stroll to Old Town Shops & Restaurants. Garage Parking (2nd Space Available)& visitor. Multi-year lease ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have any available units?
320 S WEST ST #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 320 S WEST ST #105 have?
Some of 320 S WEST ST #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S WEST ST #105 currently offering any rent specials?
320 S WEST ST #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S WEST ST #105 pet-friendly?
No, 320 S WEST ST #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 offer parking?
Yes, 320 S WEST ST #105 offers parking.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 S WEST ST #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have a pool?
No, 320 S WEST ST #105 does not have a pool.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have accessible units?
No, 320 S WEST ST #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S WEST ST #105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 S WEST ST #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 S WEST ST #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
